Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub cut Monro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MNRO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

