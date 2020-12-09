Morgan Stanley Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $77.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

CHWY opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

