Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.60. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.77.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 90.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 25.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

