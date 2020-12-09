National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NKSH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

National Bankshares stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

