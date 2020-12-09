National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.45. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Bankshares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Bankshares by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

