National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

