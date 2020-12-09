National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

