Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,637 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,511,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,565 shares of company stock worth $1,874,887 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.