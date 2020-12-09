Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

