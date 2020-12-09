Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Norfolk Southern worth $189,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

