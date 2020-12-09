Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118,025 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Norfolk Southern worth $189,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

NSC stock opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $247.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

