Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 202,515 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Crown worth $238,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 8,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

CCK opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.