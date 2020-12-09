Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 298,734 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Atlassian worth $197,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $229.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $235.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

