Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Fortive worth $201,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

