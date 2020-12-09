Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of NVR worth $224,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 47.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $3,929.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,843.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $56.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,860.60.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.