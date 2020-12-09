Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of NVR worth $224,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 47.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVR stock opened at $3,929.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,843.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,860.60.
In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
