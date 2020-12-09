Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Yandex worth $225,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 77.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 230.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Yandex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Yandex stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.
Yandex Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
