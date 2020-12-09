Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Yandex worth $225,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 77.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 230.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Yandex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

