Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,635 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of NVR worth $224,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of NVR by 87.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,929.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3,843.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

