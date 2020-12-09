Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 585,440 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,440 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $239,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

KDP stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

