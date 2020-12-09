Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,085 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Realty Income worth $207,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

