Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $222,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

NYSE:APD opened at $268.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

