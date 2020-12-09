Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of IHS Markit worth $183,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

