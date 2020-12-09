Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fiserv worth $243,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

