Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Illinois Tool Works worth $250,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

