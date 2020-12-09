Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,943 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Kimberly-Clark worth $213,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

