Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Phillips 66 worth $202,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

