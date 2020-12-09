Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Align Technology worth $277,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2,040.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $515.76 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $524.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.52. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

