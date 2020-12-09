Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $186,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

