Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of General Mills worth $199,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

