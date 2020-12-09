Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Analog Devices worth $221,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

