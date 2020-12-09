Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Cadence Design Systems worth $180,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

