Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $204,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

