Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Equity Residential worth $204,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 68.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

