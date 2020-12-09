Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Healthpeak Properties worth $193,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

