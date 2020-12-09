Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $243,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDXX opened at $460.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

