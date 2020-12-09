Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $198,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 46,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.