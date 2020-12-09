Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $191,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

