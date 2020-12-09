Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $180.48 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Biogen worth $180,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

