Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $181.27 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,299,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of American International Group worth $181,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 268.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in American International Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

AIG stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

