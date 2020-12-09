Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $181.27 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,299,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of American International Group worth $181,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,454,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,707,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,661,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

