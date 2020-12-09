Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $182.61 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of D.R. Horton worth $182,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $73,915,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after buying an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

