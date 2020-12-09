Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $182.64 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ball worth $182,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,468,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 695,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ball by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

