Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $186.44 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $186,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $186.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

