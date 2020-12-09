Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $198.97 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Prudential Financial worth $198,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

