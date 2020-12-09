Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $198.97 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Prudential Financial worth $198,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -129.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

