Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $199.63 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $199,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

