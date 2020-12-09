Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $205.77 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $205,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $331,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $267.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.