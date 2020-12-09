Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $221.68 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $221,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

