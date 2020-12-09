Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $224.41 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of NVR worth $224,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 17.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,929.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,843.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

