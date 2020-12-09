Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $233.84 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ecolab worth $233,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,019,282. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

ECL stock opened at $224.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

