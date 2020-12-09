Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $249.97 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563,807 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 4.13% of Voya Financial worth $249,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 717,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

